Solar Enertech Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOEN) Short Interest Update

Solar Enertech Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOEN) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the April 29th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
SOEN opened at $0.02 on Friday. Solar Enertech has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03.
Solar Enertech Company Profile
Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?
Receive News & Ratings for Solar Enertech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Enertech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.