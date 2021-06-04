Solar Enertech Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOEN) Short Interest Update

Solar Enertech Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOEN) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the April 29th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SOEN opened at $0.02 on Friday. Solar Enertech has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03.

Solar Enertech Company Profile

Solar EnerTech Corp. operates as a photovoltaic (PV) solar energy cell manufacturing company. Its principal products include monocrystalline silicon and polycrystalline silicon solar cells and modules. The company's solar cells convert sunlight to electricity through the PV effect. It also designs and produces advanced PV modules for various applications, such as standard panels for solar power stations, roof panels, solar arrays, and modules incorporated directly into exterior walls.

