SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,914,091,000 after purchasing an additional 628,326 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $141,712,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,137,000 after purchasing an additional 299,217 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 396,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,592,000 after purchasing an additional 196,656 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 310,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,151,000 after purchasing an additional 176,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $879,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total value of $1,029,349.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,833,453.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,106,899. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.95.

SEDG opened at $238.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.96, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $253.03. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.19 and a 52-week high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.99.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

