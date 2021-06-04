Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Shares Down 5.1%

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)’s stock price fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $47.87 and last traded at $48.53. 892 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 306,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.16.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAH. TheStreet raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 2.57.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 10.39%.

In related news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 13,029 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $640,505.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,889,522.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 54,048 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $2,706,723.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 858,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,976,302.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,905 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,926. 34.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.