Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) VP Acquires $45,590.00 in Stock

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) VP Ryan A. Leggio bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.59 per share, for a total transaction of $45,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $123,093. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE SOR opened at $45.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.61. Source Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.35 and a twelve month high of $46.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOR. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Source Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $3,692,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Source Capital by 6.4% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 815,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,658,000 after purchasing an additional 49,020 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Source Capital by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 63,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 25,604 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its position in shares of Source Capital by 12.6% in the first quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 221,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after purchasing an additional 24,793 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Source Capital during the first quarter worth about $222,000. 24.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Source Capital Company Profile

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

