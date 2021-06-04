Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) VP Acquires $45,590.00 in Stock

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) VP Ryan A. Leggio bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.59 per share, for a total transaction of $45,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $123,093. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE SOR opened at $45.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.61. Source Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.35 and a twelve month high of $46.98.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.
Source Capital Company Profile
Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.
