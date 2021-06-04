South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised South Jersey Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised South Jersey Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised South Jersey Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. South Jersey Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of SJI stock opened at $27.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. South Jersey Industries has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $29.62. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.85.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $674.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.02%.

In other news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 2,444 shares of South Jersey Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $63,544.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,254. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 303.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

