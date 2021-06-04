Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 689 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 120.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 21,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 15,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In other news, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,340.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 6,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $1,010,802.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,209,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,498,628. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.36.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $168.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $72.39 and a 52 week high of $188.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. Equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.