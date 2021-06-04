Sowell Financial Services LLC Cuts Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 763 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SEA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in SEA by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 442 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in SEA by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in SEA by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 51.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $249.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.86. The company has a market cap of $127.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.53 and a beta of 1.30. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $83.68 and a 1 year high of $285.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SE. Cowen increased their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Macquarie raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.17.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

