Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 11.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHE opened at $118.67 on Friday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $130.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.89.

