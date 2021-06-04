Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 4,764 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,764 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,211,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $299,016,000 after acquiring an additional 98,100 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 33.2% during the first quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 24,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.8% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 59,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.9% during the first quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus lifted their target price on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

Shares of ENB opened at $38.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $40.42.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.6778 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 144.20%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.