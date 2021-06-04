Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,716 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADT stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. ADT Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $17.21.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 7.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADT. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ADT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.48.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

