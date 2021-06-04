SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stock Holdings Raised by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 17.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,250,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,164 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $44,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 57,865 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $930,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Shares of SPDW stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.10. The company had a trading volume of 22,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,636. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.74. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $38.04.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

