SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1,001.6% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000.

XPH opened at $50.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.45. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52 week low of $40.11 and a 52 week high of $56.32.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

