Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Stock Position Reduced by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 56.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,484 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,489,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $214,603,000 after acquiring an additional 138,229 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 93.7% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,441,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,170 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,520,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,968,000 after acquiring an additional 88,541 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,030,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,426,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,751,000 after acquiring an additional 934,257 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.72.

NYSE:SPR opened at $50.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.11. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $53.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 64.00%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

