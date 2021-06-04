Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) PT Raised to $49.00 at Morgan Stanley

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.33.

NYSE:SRC opened at $48.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $49.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.58. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $134.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 84.75%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRC. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

