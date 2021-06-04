Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $563.10 Million

Brokerages predict that Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) will announce $563.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Splunk’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $584.33 million and the lowest is $537.00 million. Splunk reported sales of $491.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Splunk will report full year sales of $2.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Splunk.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 40.73% and a negative return on equity of 42.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.71.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $111.98 on Friday. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $110.28 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.53.

In other Splunk news, CFO Jason Child sold 2,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $292,728.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,629,616.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,730 shares of the software company’s stock worth $135,866,000 after purchasing an additional 13,084 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 41.2% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,100,935 shares of the software company’s stock worth $149,155,000 after purchasing an additional 321,388 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,455 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 20.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,857 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

See Also: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Splunk (SPLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.