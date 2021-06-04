Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) is Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,418,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,459 shares during the quarter. Sprott comprises approximately 6.1% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned about 5.53% of Sprott worth $53,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Sprott in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Sprott in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprott in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SII. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sprott from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sprott from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE SII opened at $45.47 on Friday. Sprott Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $47.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 40.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.25.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.16). Sprott had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 10.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sprott Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.52%.

Sprott Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

