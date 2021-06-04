SRG Mining (CVE:SRG) Trading Up 3.8%

SRG Mining Inc. (CVE:SRG) shares were up 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54. Approximately 63,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 50,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

About SRG Mining (CVE:SRG)

SRG Mining Inc, a Canadian-based mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Africa. The company explores for graphite, nickel, cobalt, and scandium deposits. It focuses on the Lola graphite deposit located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The company was formerly known as SRG Graphite Inc and changed its name to SRG Mining Inc in July 2019.

