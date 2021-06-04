Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Short Interest Up 27.2% in May

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the April 29th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAF opened at $0.63 on Friday. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $3.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions by 443.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 101,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 83,158 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions by 298.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 96,395 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 132,600 shares during the last quarter. 1.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Â- US, Professional Â- US, and Professional – UK. Its services primarily comprise the provision of temporary contractors; and the recruitment of candidates for permanent placement.

