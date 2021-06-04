Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $173.73 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) will post sales of $173.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standex International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $171.30 million and the highest is $176.15 million. Standex International posted sales of $139.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standex International will report full year sales of $653.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $651.10 million to $655.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $676.53 million, with estimates ranging from $673.85 million to $679.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Standex International.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Standex International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SXI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Standex International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Shares of Standex International stock opened at $99.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.42. Standex International has a 12-month low of $50.96 and a 12-month high of $108.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Standex International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $611,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Standex International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Standex International by 8.9% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 436,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,690,000 after acquiring an additional 35,674 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Standex International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Standex International by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Standex International (SXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.