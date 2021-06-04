Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Lessened by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,271 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,628 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $5,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Starbucks stock opened at $111.12 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.06 and a 52 week high of $118.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

