Starname Price Reaches $0.0581 on Major Exchanges (IOV)

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Starname coin can now be purchased for $0.0581 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges. Starname has a market capitalization of $5.56 million and $280,498.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Starname has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Starname alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00078818 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00025270 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.82 or 0.01026346 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,838.83 or 0.10238348 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00053830 BTC.

Starname Coin Profile

Starname is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values . The official website for Starname is starname.me . Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Starname Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starname using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starname Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starname and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.