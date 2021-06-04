State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 850 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Dynatrace worth $10,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DT opened at $49.89 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 191.88, a PEG ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.16.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $317,410.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 877,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,390,655.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 69,896 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $3,213,119.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 756,376 shares in the company, valued at $34,770,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,451 shares of company stock worth $15,788,773 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.52.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

