State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 11,640 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,640 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Jabil worth $11,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Jabil by 772.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 263,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Jabil by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 873,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,155,000 after purchasing an additional 223,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Jabil by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 381,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,217,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.56.

In other Jabil news, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 6,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $319,824.00. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $712,950.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,280 shares of company stock worth $7,658,692. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBL opened at $56.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.86. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.24 and a 52-week high of $57.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Jabil had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 91.43%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

