State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,156 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,028 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $9,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 351.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 147,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,760,000 after buying an additional 115,210 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,722,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $930,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total transaction of $619,116.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,942,261.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THO opened at $117.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.64 and a 1-year high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

