State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,730 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $9,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 29,366 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 24,181 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 195.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 17,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $120.66 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.28 and a 1-year high of $124.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.56.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 128,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $14,811,661.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,361,230.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 55,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $6,709,386.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,947.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,046 shares of company stock worth $24,257,003. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

