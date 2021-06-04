State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,120 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,120 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Royal Gold worth $9,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RGLD. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1,031.0% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $120.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.65. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.32 and a 12-month high of $147.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 7.12.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $142.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.74 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RGLD. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.67.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

