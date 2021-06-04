State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 890 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,052 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of First Solar worth $10,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Solar by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,307 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,287,000 after acquiring an additional 46,927 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,397,000 after buying an additional 86,859 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 9.5% in the first quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 219,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,126,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 261.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $233,437.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,421.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 7,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $540,592.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,269.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,302,503. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSLR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.76.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $75.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.03. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.80 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

