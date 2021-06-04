State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 9.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 342,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,070 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $10,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JEF. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 147,950 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $444,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

NYSE:JEF opened at $31.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $34.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.48.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

JEF has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $315,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.