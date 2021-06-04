State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $6.79 Million Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in WEX were worth $6,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEX. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of WEX by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of WEX by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of WEX by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 43,568 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $10,020,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,929,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 20,649 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.79, for a total transaction of $4,455,847.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,355.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,038 shares of company stock worth $31,193,464 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WEX. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen raised shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.07.

WEX stock opened at $201.87 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.64 and a 52 week high of $234.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of -38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.95.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $410.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.62 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 14.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

