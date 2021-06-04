State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,614 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 373.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 18,510 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 12,542 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 163,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,496,000 after acquiring an additional 34,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $122.58 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $122.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DFS. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.13.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

