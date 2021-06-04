State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Biogen were worth $7,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIIB. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $272.55 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $363.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.14 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.