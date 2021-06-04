State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $8,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,917,000 after acquiring an additional 16,484 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 395.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,052,000 after acquiring an additional 62,603 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 444,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,699,000 after acquiring an additional 33,138 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,161,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total value of $517,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,571,034.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,420 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,110. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WSM opened at $164.21 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.79 and a 12-month high of $194.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.49.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 51.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.28.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

