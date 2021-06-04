State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 1,465 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $7,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $54.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of -79.38, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.98. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.