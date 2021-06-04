State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 23,762 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,762 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.09% of NRG Energy worth $8,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 84.4% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 227.0% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $34.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $44.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.84.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 54.17%.

NRG has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Guggenheim cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

