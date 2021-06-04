Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.31

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.31 and last traded at $29.31, with a volume of 423 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.83.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $314.49 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 36.18%.

In related news, SVP Gordon A. Walker bought 15,919 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $408,003.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,124. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Gordon A. Walker bought 12,500 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.48 per share, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,704. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 63.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Entrust Global Partners L L C purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,105,000. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Partners by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 58,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Steel Partners by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 11,997 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Steel Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co increased its holdings in Steel Partners by 62.5% during the first quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 119,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 45,816 shares during the period. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Partners Company Profile (NYSE:SPLP)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

