Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Shares Gap Down to $7.70

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.70, but opened at $7.51. Stereotaxis shares last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 2,180 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stereotaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.87. The firm has a market cap of $572.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STXS. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its position in Stereotaxis by 80.3% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,626,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 724,258 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Stereotaxis in the first quarter valued at $2,300,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stereotaxis in the first quarter valued at $2,062,000. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Stereotaxis by 330.2% in the first quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 335,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 257,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Stereotaxis in the first quarter valued at $1,634,000. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

