STERIS (NYSE:STE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.400-7.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-$4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.74 billion.

STERIS stock traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.61. 7,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,346. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. STERIS has a 12 month low of $146.12 and a 12 month high of $216.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 0.55.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STERIS will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of STERIS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $225.33.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,433 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

