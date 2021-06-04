Stock Traders Buy High Volume of AXT Call Options (NASDAQ:AXTI)

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,806 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,444% compared to the typical daily volume of 71 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AXTI shares. Northland Securities upped their target price on AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BWS Financial upped their target price on AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

AXT stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $428.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.25 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.54. AXT has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $15.84.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.11 million. AXT had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that AXT will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Leonard J. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,688.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 30,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $291,851.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,550 shares of company stock worth $1,216,568. Corporate insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXTI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in AXT in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in AXT by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in AXT by 306.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in AXT in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

