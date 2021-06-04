STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.47. STORE Capital posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. STORE Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.82.

Shares of NYSE STOR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.78. The stock had a trading volume of 19,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,592. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 1.20. STORE Capital has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STOR. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 477.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in STORE Capital by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

