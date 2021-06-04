Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.97 Million Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.33. 1,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,268. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.55. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $81.49.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

