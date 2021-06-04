Strike (STRK) Price Hits $40.43 on Major Exchanges

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Strike has a market cap of $117.15 million and $686,014.00 worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike coin can now be purchased for $40.43 or 0.00107839 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Strike has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Strike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00068942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.15 or 0.00296434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.28 or 0.00238107 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $444.18 or 0.01184641 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,653.90 or 1.00424929 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,897,427 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.