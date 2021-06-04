Summit Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 63 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 6,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 23,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

ISRG traded up $15.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $831.92. 4,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,152. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $816.63. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $543.03 and a 12-month high of $893.79. The company has a market cap of $98.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $805.95.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total value of $2,044,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,089,293.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,205 shares of company stock valued at $33,639,395. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

