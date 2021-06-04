Summit Wealth Group LLC Sells 82 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Summit Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 894 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 0.4% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB traded up $5.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $331.94. 361,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,796,625. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $311.55. The company has a market cap of $941.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $333.78.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $1,239,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,893,503 shares of company stock valued at $579,939,899 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FB shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

