Summit Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.2% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 982,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 263,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,351,000 after purchasing an additional 23,629 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.13.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.16. The stock had a trading volume of 415,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,798,538. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $187.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.