Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.90

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.90 and last traded at $36.85, with a volume of 415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.74.

SUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Sunoco in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.36.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.91. Sunoco had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.78) EPS. Sunoco’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 434.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 43,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sunoco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sunoco by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 33,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunoco during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Sunoco by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

About Sunoco (NYSE:SUN)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

