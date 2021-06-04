SureRemit Price Down 9.9% Over Last 7 Days (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. One SureRemit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. SureRemit has a market cap of $3.38 million and approximately $24,036.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SureRemit has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00066745 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.33 or 0.00297393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00239833 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $436.06 or 0.01186181 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,821.39 or 1.00161414 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SureRemit

SureRemit launched on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

