Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) will report earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Sutro Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.66). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($2.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 85.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sutro Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

STRO stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. Sutro Biopharma has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.11. The company has a market capitalization of $839.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 87.3% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 5.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

