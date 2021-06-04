SVB Leerink Comments on Immunovant, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Immunovant in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Immunovant’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.27) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.62) EPS.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Immunovant from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $10.73 on Friday. Immunovant has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $53.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.36. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.83.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. 41.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.