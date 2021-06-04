SVB Leerink Increases Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Price Target to $54.00

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CGEM. Morgan Stanley raised Cullinan Oncology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

CGEM traded up $5.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.50. 42,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,959. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of -6.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.50. Cullinan Oncology has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $59.85.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $329,772,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,699,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,760,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,833,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,757,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

