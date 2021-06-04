SVB Leerink Reiterates “Buy” Rating for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on QURE. UBS Group started coverage on uniQure in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of uniQure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised uniQure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.80.
QURE opened at $34.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.38. The company has a current ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.28. uniQure has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $71.45.
In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $189,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,415.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $74,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,019,155.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,850 shares of company stock worth $736,117. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at about $424,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of uniQure by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in uniQure by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,367,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,419,000 after purchasing an additional 172,358 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
uniQure Company Profile
uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.
Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained
Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.