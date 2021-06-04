SVB Leerink Reiterates “Buy” Rating for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on QURE. UBS Group started coverage on uniQure in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of uniQure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised uniQure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.80.

Get uniQure alerts:

QURE opened at $34.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.38. The company has a current ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.28. uniQure has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $71.45.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). uniQure had a negative net margin of 366.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.38%. The business had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. uniQure’s revenue was up 336.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that uniQure will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $189,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,415.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $74,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,019,155.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,850 shares of company stock worth $736,117. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at about $424,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of uniQure by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in uniQure by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,367,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,419,000 after purchasing an additional 172,358 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.